Sony Launches PlayStation 5 Site

Sony launched a site for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console this week with promises of new information and the eventual full reveal of the next generation of PlayStation. We’re not getting those details right now though since most of the site is empty, but Sony teased some enticing details that people have been asking for like the price of the console, when it’ll release, and what games it’ll launch with. There’s also a form you can fill out with contact info so that you can be sure you’re among the first to hear what Sony has in store for the PlayStation 5.

You can check out the site here to bookmark it for later, but again, don’t get too excited hoping to see new information about the PlayStation 5 right now. There’s nothing there of interest beyond the guarantees that the site will be the place to visit when you want to know about the next console.

“We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation,” Sony’s new site said.

Beneath that message is a form where people can put in their email address and their date of birth. Do that, and you’ll get information about the PlayStation 5 sent to you as it’s announced. This information will include “news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games,” Sony said.

There have been talks of another Sony meeting happening in February where details of the PlayStation 5 would presumably be discussed based on what was seen during the time of the PlayStation 4. Such an event has never been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 though, so it’s unclear if this site’s launch is an accompaniment to that or if it means the big reveal will simply be laid out for people to see. Sony unceremoniously revealed the first details about the PlayStation 5 during an interview in 2019 without much fanfare before it, though we’d expect the console’s full unveiling will be more involved.

Sony suggested recently that the price of the PlayStation 5 may depend partially on what Microsoft does with the Xbox Series X.

Sign up on the PlayStation site to make sure you don’t miss out on the info whenever it’s shared, but expect to see more from Sony ahead of the big reveal.