Xbox Announces Massive Update for Game Pass Quests

The Xbox Game Pass Quests system is being overhauled, Microsoft announced this week, to give players new ways to earn more points which can then be turned into rewards. Most notable among the changes is the fact that players will have many more Quests to take on with those Quests available at different intervals whether they’re completed every day or every month. For many quests, you’ll also be able to play any Game Pass game to complete them, assuming the Quest doesn’t call for a specific game to be played.

Xbox Game Pass Quests were introduced last year as a way to give players more opportunities to earn Microsoft Points, a sort of loyalty currency Microsoft uses to reward its users. Complete these Quests which could be anything from logging into the mobile app to playing any Game Pass game and you’ll be well on your way to redeeming points.

The same is still true post-update, but you’ll find that there are more opportunities to earn these points. Microsoft said it’s got “around 90” Quests to be completed, some of which are exclusive for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Those Quests will be governed by a few other changes that should make it easier for people to complete them and get their points.

“Our goal with the Quests program is to help you discover and try new games and be rewarded for playing the Xbox Game Pass games you love,” Microsoft said. “We heard your feedback about improving Quests and making this a better experience while gaming, so you can now play any Xbox Game Pass console game to earn points. We’ll still have Quests around specific games, so Quests will continue to be a great way for you to discover games you may not have tried yet. You will also get notified in real time when you complete a Quest! Even if you complete a Quest without knowing it, you’ll get a notification, so you never leave points on the table.”

Microsoft also provided an example of some of the Quests players will encounter now that the update is releasing. Those can be seen below with the more time-consuming ones available monthly with larger rewards attached.

Daily:

All Xbox Game Pass console games: Earn 15 points by playing any Xbox Game Pass console Game

Mobile app: Earn 15 points by logging in to the Xbox Game Pass mobile app

Weekly:

All Xbox Game Pass games: Earn 50 points by earning an achievement in any Xbox Game Pass console game this week

(For Ultimate members only) Payday 2: Complete 3 heists in Payday 2: Crimewave Edition to earn 75 points

Monthly:

Earn 1,000 points by completing 45 daily Quests and 15 weekly Quests this month

Grand Theft Auto V: Earn 100 points by stealing 35 cars in GTA: V

The Quests above will be available until March 2nd, so plan on getting them done before the next set arrives.