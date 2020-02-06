WWE HeroClix Spotlight Features Macho Man, Sasha Banks, The Rock, and More

HeroClix has been bringing your favorite DC and Marvel superheroes to the tabletop for quite some time now, and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Now WizKids is expanding the franchise to the squared circle of professional wrestling, and now you can find some of your favorite superstars in the game's first wave. The patented HeroClix gameplay is getting some tweaks, but you can also feel free to use superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Styles in your regular games, and we're taking you up-close with all the first releases from WWE HeroClix.

We had a chance to check out the first wave of superstar releases from WWE HeroClix, and overall the lineup is fantastic. Just from a sculpts standpoint the figures hold up, with inventive poses and a few larger than life effects to boot

Asuka, Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kane all come with some pretty slick effects, though Triple H and Kane's deserve some special shoutouts. I mean c'mon, you've got to love that Triple H is spitting sparkly water and Kane comes with a blazing turnbuckle.

Standouts from the set include Eddie Guerrero, Randy Savage, Sasha Banks, Big Show, Ronda Rousey, The Rock, and Undertaker, though most of the figures look great. There are a few oddballs, like AJ Styles, Ric Flair, Stone Cold, and John Cena, but the positives of the wave far outweigh the negatives.

You can also catch a shot of the ring itself, where players will do battle, though the starter set also comes with items to use like chairs and tables as well as a full map of terrain. You can hit the next slide to see up-close shots of all of the starting figures, and for more WWE HeroClix you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!