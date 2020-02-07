Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Up for Pre-Orders in Nintendo Switch eShop

If you’ve been looking forward to Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Nintendo Switch release date, you’ve got just over a month to go. For those who have been waiting to be able to pre-purchase the game on the Switch though, you don’t have to wait any longer. Nintendo announced this week that Switch owners can now purchase the game from the console’s eShop so that they’re totally prepared for the launch in March.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a beacon of hope for people looking forward to games releasing in the first quarter of 2020 since it’s one of the only ones that hasn’t been delayed in some way to a later month. It’s set to release on March 20th exclusively for the Switch, and when it releases there, it’ll be the first new Animal Crossing game to make an appearance on the console.

Judging from the many previews of it Nintendo has held leading up to its release, it looks like this game will include many of the features returning Animal Crossing players would expect while also being welcoming to newcomers. If you’re sold on it already, you can find it here in the eShop.

#AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is now available for pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop! Are you ready to create your perfect island getaway on 3/20?https://t.co/VkRi5BkFWw pic.twitter.com/Uw4BJvBxOZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2020

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be,” Nintendo said about the upcoming game. “Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

In the weeks leading up to the game’s launch, the newest Animal Crossing game has been subjected to various responses about recent developments. It was discovered that the game limits players to only having one island per Switch, a decision which obviously didn’t go over well with people who have shared consoles and wanted to have their own little slice of Animal Crossing apart from others. The new Animal Crossing-themed Switches were received well by people who either didn’t have a Switch or just realized they now needed another one, but the pre-orders placed on those have been partially delayed because of the coronavirus.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th.