Mafia 3 Developer Will Reveal New Game in the "Coming Months"

Mafia 3 is one of the most underrated games of the generation. Sure, it has lots of problems. At release, it had a preposterous amount of technical issues and it has somewhat monotonous mission design, but it also has a great narrative, a killer soundtrack, and excellent storytelling brought to life by some great acting. It's not the best game of the generation, not even close, but it's under appreciated, at least that's my take. That said, I'd like to see another Mafia game from developer Hangar 13, and it looks like this is exactly what may be revealed in just a few months.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K, who owns Hangar 13, has confirmed that the studio will reveal its new game in "the coming months." This news was shared during the formers newest earnings call this week, and unfortunately, this is all that was revealed.

Now, as you may know, there's been rumors and reports that Hangar 13 is working on Mafia 4, which would personally make me very happy. However, there's also been scuttlebutt claiming the studio is working on a brand new IP. So, for now, it's hard to say what this new game is, but I'm sure the bookies are betting on a new installment in the Mafia franchise. After all, Mafia 3 sold quite well despite an underwhelming critical reception.

For those that don't know: Hangar 13 was founded in 2014 as a studio under the 2K umbrella. In October 2016, it shipped its first game, the aforementioned Mafia 3. As you can see, this is a pretty quick turnaround between the founding and the first game. That said, since then, it hasn't released anything, and it's actually been bolstered by 2K Czech, making the sizeable studio even bigger.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Hangar 13? Mafia 4 or something new and different? If Mafia 4, what do you want to see from it? Something more like Mafia 3 or Mafia 2?