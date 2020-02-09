Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Gets Xbox One Release Date

It would appear that even more Kingdom Hearts is on the way to the Xbox One, and sooner than you might think. A recent store page listing from Microsoft seems to indicate that Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will release on the Xbox One before the end of the month.

According to the store listing, which no longer appears to be live, the compilation title is set to launch on February 18th. Given our proximity to that release date, whether it's real or not should be confirmed shortly. Typically, these sort of things leak when these store pages populate in the days ahead of an official announcement.

If you're somehow not familiar, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation of the following Kingdom Hearts titles:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

What do you think of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue potentially coming to Xbox One? Have you had a chance to play the new Kingdom Hearts III DLC yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Assuming the Xbox One release date is accurate, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will release on the platform on February 18th. As for other Kingdom Hearts games, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package physical bundle is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on March 17th with an MSRP of $49.99. Kingdom Hearts III is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first DLC for the video game, Re Mind, released in late January for PlayStation 4 and is set to release for Xbox One on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

[H/T Gematsu]