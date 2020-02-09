Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals What Fighting Game Series He Wants Rebooted

If you're reading this Sega, please reboot Virtua Fighter, if not for me, for Ed Boon. That's right, Ed Boon is a big Virtua Fighter fan, like most fighting game aficionados, and he wants Sega to reboot the series that created the 3D fighter. And while Sega can rightfully ignore my pleas every day of the week, surely they have to respect the wishes of the creator of Mortal Kombat, right?

Taking to Twitter, Boon took a break from conducting polls, fending off feisty Mileena fans, and talking Mortal Kombat 11 to say what we've all been thinking: "someone needs to reboot Virtua Fighter."

Someone needs to reboot VIRTUA FIGHTER. — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 7, 2020

For those that don't know: Virtua Fighter is a fighting game series created by Sega-AM2 and designers Yu Suzuki and Seiichi Ishii. Debuting on November 28, 1993 it has seen five mainline games, plus numerous spin-offs. And while the series is not as prominent as it used to be, it's widely considered one of the most influential games of all time thanks to the first game in the series being the first 3D fighting game ever.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the series proper since 2007, when Virtua Fighter 5 hit PlayStation 3. and Xbox 360. Since then, there's been a few mobile releases, but absolutely nothing since 2014's Virtua Fighter: Fever Combo. Before being sidelined to a dead mobile game series, Virtua Fighter was loved by many fighting game fans, and thus it's no surprise that someone like Ed Boon wants to see it back.

(Photo: Sega)

Alongside Mortal Kombat and Soul Calibur, Virtua Fighter has always been one of the few fighting game series I have a fondness for. Maybe throw Tekken in there as well. While its heyday was before my time, I've always been interested in the series and wondered why we haven't seen it make a strong comeback. If the massive commercial success of recent Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. releases have taught us one thing it's that the fighting game market is pretty healthy right now. Despite this though, I'm not sure there's a place for Virtua Fighter, unless Sega is going to make it on a budget and lower sales expectations for it, but at that point, why dig it back up?

