Sonic the Hedgehog Japanese Movie Poster Revealed

Paramount and Sega's new Sonic the Hedgehog movie is only a few days away, and after stumbling out the gates, there's a palpable excitement in the air that goes beyond hardcore fans of the speedy blue hedgehog. In the build up to release, Paramount has been going hard with the marketing of the movie, which is usually a sign of either confidence in a product or concerns that it will flop, and thus needs to propped up by a big marketing push. Looking at trailers and the current buzz around the movie, it seems like it's the former.

That said, before one of 2020's first blockbusters hits theaters, there's still a little bit more marketing to spill out, including a new poster. More specifically, the aforementioned pair have revealed a new Japanese poster for the film, which looks pretty similar to one of the North American posters, with the biggest difference being Sonic is frowning rather than smirking. Below, you can check out the trailer, as well as how Sonic fans are reacting to it:

For a movie that had such a blunder right at reveal, it's pretty incredible that it's been able to turn things around and become one of the most anticipated releases of the first half of 2020.

