PS3 2010 Game Returns on PS5 With a 91/100 Rating

A PS3 game from 2010 has returned on PS5 with a 91/100 rating on the PlayStation Store. And this high score is not the result of a small number of reviews, but the average across more than 13,000 user reviews, and that is because the game has been available on the PS Store since 2016 with a PS4 version. Now it has come to PS5, and its new reviews are even more positive than its cumulative score, confirming PS5 users are enjoying their trip back to 16 years ago.

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10 years after a PS4 version was released, a PS5 version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition has been released by THQ Nordic. For those that do not know, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is a remaster of the 2010 game, Darksiders, a hack-and-slash action-adventure game from Vigil Games and THQ before it was rebirthed and rebranded as THQ Nordic. And it was a successful debut, hence why a four-game series was spawned. The series has been dormant since 2019, but there is a new installment — Darksiders 4 — in the works. Still, it has been seven years since the series saw a release, so this new version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition comes at a good time.

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For those who do not know, the original Darksiders earned Metacritic scores in the low 80s, just like the remaster. Sometimes the remaster is a substantially superior or inferior version of the original game, for various reasons, but that is not the case here. Meanwhile, the original is not available on the PlayStation Store, so RPG fans who prefer this version will need to get a PS3 copy of it. Those who don’t want to do this have no option but the remastered version. As for the remaster, it upgrades the visuals with native 4K rendering, at least on PS5. It couples this with a stable and smooth 60 FPS. The PS5 version also adds a photo mode to the game.

Unfortunately, while the remaster has received a new PS5 version — which costs $30 on the PlayStation Store — it does not come with any PS5 Pro enhancements, and there’s no reason to expect this to change in the post-launch period. Given the age of the game, it probably wouldn’t benefit from the extra power of the PS5 Pro, but it’s disappointing for owners of the expensive Sony machine to see yet another release skip supporting the console.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.