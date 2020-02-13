New Marvel's Avengers Trailer Released

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment released a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer this week to show off more of the game along with a first look at some extra content players can obtain. The trailer is a short one compared to what we’ve seen in the past, but it’s at least packed from start to finish with cutscenes and gameplay from Marvel’s Avengers to show what players can expect from the game.

If you’re hoping to see a ton of new footage in the trailer, you might be disappointed. A lot of it looks like scenes that we’ve seen in previous trailers and other previews that have been repurposed for this trailer that’s meant to tie in the announcements about multiple versions of the game, collectibles, and pre-order bonuses.

But around 38 seconds into the Marvel’s Avengers trailer, we get to the good stuff. As the official Twitter account for the game pointed out, Thor uses a Bifrost Heroic which appears to be one of the character’s many abilities. From there on out, each of the Avengers except for Captain America get their own moment to show off some of their moves whether it’s the more tactical maneuvers from Iron Man and Black Widow or the smashing abilities of Kamala Khan and the Hulk. Some of the AIM enemies the heroes will go up against were also shown in the video.

"Good isn't a thing you are, it's a thing you do." Embrace your powers and live your Super Hero dreams in Marvel’s Avengers. Check out some new footage in our latest trailer! 🤩 That Bifrost Heroic! Pre-orders Live: https://t.co/nUlrGsjAKt#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/lj0jFp4ouS — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) February 13, 2020

It’s precious little gameplay to be seen, but it’s at least something compared to what little info has been shared lately. Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment were frequently sharing detailed looks at the different characters in the last few months of 2019, but that was before the game was officially delayed beyond its targeted release date in May. The last correspondence the game’s official Twitter account shared with its followers before today’s announcements about different special editions of the game was about the delay, though perhaps we’ll now start seeing more from Square Enix once again.

The same trailer also revealed some new skins that Marvel’s Avengers players can get if they pre-order the game as well as other skins which are locked to specific editions.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release on September 4th.