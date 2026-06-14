Steam Machine Release Date and Price Announcement Date Reportedly Revealed

The Steam Machine release date and price announcement date has reportedly been revealed, and it’s soon. We are almost halfway through 2026, yet there is no word on when Valve will release the Steam Machine, which was originally supposed to release in the first quarter of this year. The hold-up is certainly the price. According to a recent report, Valve’s planned price for the machine when it announced it last year was roughly $1000. This is a lot of money, and it was before the AI bubble drove component shortages to unimaginable levels and the energy crisis further squeezed the economy. Now, the Steam Machine is probably going to cost around $1500, and Valve is certainly dreading this announcement. Whether it’s trying to wait out some of the component shortages and various other economic issues, who knows, but it’s hard to imagine there is any market right now for the Steam Machine.

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There’s been some scuttlebutt because of all this that the Steam Machine could just end up being cancelled, but Valve might as well make some of its investment back. So this is unlikely. To this end, a new report claims the price and release date of the speciality machine are going to be revealed by Valve soon.

New Steam Machine Report

The new report comes from Steam Hardware Updates, who claims based on the information they sourced, the announcement is going to be Tuesday, June 23, at 1 PM ET with pre-orders going live on Tuesday, June 30, at 1 PM ET.

Notably, this is a debut report from the source in question, so this information should especially be taken with a grain of salt. So far, it’s not drawn Valve out for comment, and we don’t expect this to change for various reasons. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

On the surface level, there’s nothing about this report that raises any red flags. Unfortunately, Valve is one of the few video game companies that is truly impossible to predict. And at this point, it doesn’t even seem like Valve knows what Valve is going to do. Whenever the machine gets a price point and a release date, there’s a chance it will be alongside the reveal of Half-Life 3.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.