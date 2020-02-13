The Last of Us Part 2 Will Be Playable at PAX East

Sony is bringing The Last of Us Part II to PAX East this year and is even giving people a chance to go hands-on with the sequel. The big PAX event will mark the first occasion that the game has been playable by the public following media previews that gave people more detailed looks and impressions at the game. This demo will be restricted to an early part of the game where players get to experience a segment called “Patrol.”

The PAX East demos will begin on-site on February 27th and will run until March 1st when attendees get to try out The Last of Us Part II. You’ll be able to play through an hour of the game while clearing out the infected that populate an area around Ellie and her love interest, Dina, in an experience similar to one seen from earlier previews.

Aside from these demos being limited to only those attending PAX East, there’s another slight catch. You need to sign up for your demo if you’re attending the event, and space is expected to be limited given how many people will likely be lining up to play the game. Naughty Dog and Sony recommended getting the Experience PlayStation app on a mobile device to schedule an appointment so that you don’t miss out on the chance to try the game.

If you’re interested in The Last of Us Part II but have other games you want to try out as well, Sony will have quite the spread beyond Naughty Dog’s sequel. The full list of games that’ll be playable there can be found below with some of them having their own booths where applicable.

PlayStation Games Playable at PAX East 2020

Cloudpunk

Doom Eternal

Dreams (#18003)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Gorn (PS VR)

Haven

The Last of Us Part II (#10047)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)

MLB The Show 20

Mosaic

Moving Out

Nioh 2

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Paper Beast (PS VR)

Persona 5 Royal

Pixel Ripped 1995

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

The Room VR: A Dark Matter (PS VR)

Space Channel 5 (PS VR)

Spelunky 2

Trials of Mana

Zombie Army 4

Those staying at home won’t be able to try out The Last of Us Part II just yet, but you’ll at least be able to hear of many more impressions on the game from those who are able to. There’s also a special PlayStation 4 theme available for The Last of Us II that anyone can download.

The Last of Us Part II will release for the PlayStation 4 on May 29th following a delay which pushed it out of February.