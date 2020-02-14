New PS5 Report Is Good News For PS4 Gamers, Bad News For Early Adopters

According to a new report, many of the games at the launch of the PlayStation 5 will also be available to play on the PlayStation 4, which is obviously good news for those that own a PS4, but bad news for early adopters. If this report is true, then most of the experiences available on the PS5 at launch will be held back by the limitations of the the current consoles. In other words, it looks like there won't be many true "next-gen" games at the launch of the PS5, which begs the question: why buy it, especially if it's going to cost a pretty penny at launch?

The report comes way of Bloomberg, which notes that Sony Interactive Entertainment executives are voicing patience about how much the system will cost in anticipation of a gradual transition. In other words, the heads of Sony don't anticipate rapid adoption, which perhaps explains why so many games are apparently opting to release on both generation of consoles. The question is: how many of PlayStation's own first and second-party games will be cross-gen? Well, if it's true that the heads of the company are anticipating a gradual adoption of the next-gen hardware, they may be tempted to release more cross-gen games in order to keep business performance intact with software.

That said, while this may be disappointing news for early adopters hoping to play multiple next-gen experiences out the gate, it probably won't impact the rate of early adoption. After all, the PlayStation 4 launch lineup was pretty weak and littered with cross-gen experiences, and it sold at record-breaking pace.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from PlayStation on what its output will be at the start of the generation. However, there has been some scuttlebutt pointing towards a new Ratchet & Clank being ready in time for the launch of the PS5. Meanwhile, I've personally heard a thing or two about a new SOCOM from Guerilla Games. And of course, there's been plenty of games floating around forums and social media, such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a new Gran Turismo, a remake of Demon's Souls, and a sequel to The Order 1886.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS5, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the next-gen console by clicking right here.