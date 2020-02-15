PlayStation 5 Production Reportedly Unaffected By Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier this month, a report surfaced suggesting the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could be delayed by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. As you may know, both consoles are manufactured in China, which has been ravaged by the virus. In fact, it's already led to many productions delays. For example, the Nintendo Switch is now experiencing shortages as a result of the virus. That said, according to a new report from Bloomberg, the pre-production of the console has not been impacted by the virus, at least not yet.

In a new report that seemingly reveals the cost of the PS5, the aforementioned media outlet notes that the "ongoing coronavirus outbreak has had no impact so far on preparations for PlayStation 5 production." Of course, this could change if the outbreak persists or gets worst, but for now, it sounds like Sony isn't too worried about the outbreak impacting its business.

Interestingly, it's also noted that Sony hasn't decided how many units it's going to produce in the first year. The company is apparently expecting a slow adoption, which could lead to it producing fewer consoles. Of course, the problem with this is, if demand is there, shortages will become a real problem. However, with coronavirus looming and reports of part scarcity, Sony may not have much choice in how much it manufactures come mass production this spring.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date, a price point, a feature set, or what games and exclusives will launch alongside the next-gen PlayStation console.

