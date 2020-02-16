Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz Reacts to Major Box Office Milestone, Praises Fans

If you're somehow not already aware, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to make some big waves this weekend if estimates are correct. The video game adaptation is estimated to open at over $100 million worldwide, and will break some records for such movies in the process. Ben Schwartz, who voices the eponymous hedgehog in the movie, recently shared his reaction to the news, and it shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that he's stoked about all of this.

"It's all because of the fans that we are here," Schwartz shared on Twitter this morning after box office numbers started coming in. "Thanks for your feedback, your passion & your love of Sonic. You did this. Thank you!"

You can check out Schwartz's tweet below:

In the words of Sonic- Ummm, meow? AHHH!!!#SonicMovie is #1 in the world & had the biggest domestic opening all time for a video game movie! It’s all because of the fans that we are here. Thanks for your feedback, your passion & for your love of Sonic. You did this. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/eCaH4V79Ur — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 16, 2020

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

