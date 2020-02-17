GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Coming to Android Next Month

After the massive success of The Witcher on Netflix, fans are quite eager for more material. The works of Andrzej Sapkowski have seen an increased demand, and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has seen a huge influx in players, thanks to the streaming series. Fans hungry for more Witcher are in luck, as GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is set to release on Android devices next month! Developed by CD Projekt Red (the team behind Wild Hunt), GWENT has previously appeared on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and iOS. As such, it's not technically new material for fans to check out, but it should give more fans of the series a chance to enjoy some Witcher material!

While those other platforms have been able to enjoy GWENT a bit longer, Android users will be happy to know that it will mean a larger number of people for them to play with. The title supports cross-play with the PC and iOS versions, though not PS4 and Xbox One, as CD Projekt Red has ceased support for those platforms. The turn-based card game features two-player matches with both players trying to take two out of three rounds. Matches are won by having more points on the board than your opponents.

GWENT is a free-to-start title based on the card-game that first appeared in Sapkowski's novels. Players can expand their in-game decks either through microtransactions, or by winning rounds. The gameplay is similar to the version that featured in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, but the standalone version significantly expands on the one in that particular release.

GWENT on Android is almost here!

Pre-register on Google Play now: https://t.co/xt7iMsM0Y3 pic.twitter.com/TJuO2XiG0y — GWENT (@PlayGwent) February 13, 2020

GWENT was nominated for Most Promising New eSports Game at SXSW 2019, losing out to the juggernaut that is Fortnite. Still, given the growing fanbase of The Witcher, and the fact that the game is now available on a number of different platforms, it seems the game could very well start to live-up to that lofty promise! It will be interesting to see if the success of the Netflix series will have an impact on GWENT's success.

Fans can pre-register for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game now. Doing so will unlock an Imperial Golem avatar when the game releases on Android devices March 24th. Have you played GWENT yet? Are you excited for the game's release on Android? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

