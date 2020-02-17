This Working Switch Dock Was Made From a GameCube

The custom community seems to be having a lot of fun with the Nintendo Switch. While one creator recently built a pair of Joy-Cons based on the GameCube controller, another took things one step further with the creation of a working GameCube Switch Dock! The amalgam of Nintendo systems was created by Rated-E Mods, who showed off the process on YouTube. While the initial creation was made from a broken GameCube unit, it has inspired others to create their own, likely breaking the existing systems to do so. Given the number of classic GameCube games that have yet to be released on other systems, there are sure to be some fans distraught over that concept, but the final product remains fairly cool, just the same!

One of the more intriguing things about the custom creation is the fact that it allows for the use of GameCube controllers from the original controller ports! Given that GameCube-inspired controllers are still regularly offered for sale by Nintendo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it seems likely that a lot of players wouldn't mind having this type of Dock.

Released in 2001, the Nintendo GameCube built a small, yet faithful following during its time on the market. Spawning classic games such as Super Smash Bros. Melee, Animal Crossing, and Metroid Prime, the system holds a special place in the hearts of many a Nintendo fan! Of course, while the system was by no means a failure for Nintendo, Switch has far outperformed GameCube in its short time on the market.

Recently i helped a viewer by doing the electronics parts of my GC switch mod, i'm so glad people are interested in doing this themselves 😁 here's his mod and a few more from before :) pic.twitter.com/LiIwoKoPHu — Rated-E Mods (@lyberty5) December 15, 2019

Given the reverence some have for the GameCube, some are sure to be torn about the creation. That said, the Nintendo Wii does allow for backwards compatibility with those old titles, and that system remains fairly easy to come by on the secondary market. As such, fans should feel free to follow Rated-E Mods example, should they so choose. After all, it's a pretty amazing custom!

