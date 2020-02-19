Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Now Has a "1v1 Me Bro" Mode

For players who fondly remember the old days of 1v1 matches on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Rust map to settle disputes, the rebooted Modern Warfare now has a mode that’s perfect for you. It’s called “1v1 Me Bro!” and exactly as it sounds, it throws players into a map against one other opponent to see who comes out on top. The only map available in this playlist is the fan-favorite Rust map, so expect these games to be close-quarters and fast-paced.

Infinity Ward announced the arrival of the 1v1 Me Bro! playlist this week in its routine list of playlist changes. This Rust playlist is joined by another mode called “Flotation Oxidation” which includes both the Rust and Shipment maps in the rotation.

The full playlist update can be seen below courtesy of Infinity Ward.

Playlist Update for today!

Removed 2XP from playlists

Added 1v1 Rust (“1v1 Me Bro!”)

Added Rust 24/7 and Shipment 24/7 into one playlist (“Flotation Oxidation”)

Added NVG Reinforce

Added Tavorsk District back into Ground War rotation pic.twitter.com/yRtSEgDGRw — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 18, 2020

Just a day after the playlists were updated, Modern Warfare also received a patch from Infinity Ward to make a few adjustments. It didn’t carry the same weight as other patches that rebalanced weapons and added new content, but it did clean up a few bugs some players might’ve noticed in their games.

February 19 – General Fixes

The patch notes for that latest update can be seen below.

Fix for Regiment tags not appearing as intended

Fix for players receiving the "Jockworth" error while in Gunfight Tournaments

Fix for a bug where numbers on the team roster and numbers on the COD Caster minimap did not correspond

Pointman: Fix for an issue where Killchain scores were being given for killstreak kills without having Killchain equipped

Fix for a CDL Gunsmith exploit

The Rust map is part of the Season Two content which dropped not long ago and has kept players busy, but much of the community has their interest on another mode which is expected to be released next month. That mode is the game’s long-suspected battle royale mode that’s been teased and apparently accessed through bugs and other means recently, but there’s still been no official announcement of its arrival.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!