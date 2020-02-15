Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Glitch Loads Player Into Battle Royale Match

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 dropped this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and while it came packing new content, changes, and more, it didn't release alongside the game's battle royale mode. However, what it did release alongside was a flurry of teases, reports, rumors, and leaks all pointing towards the imminent release of what is believed to be called Call of Duty: Warzone, which will reportedly be free-to-play and standalone from Modern Warfare. In other words, you will be able to download and play it without owning the 2019 Call of Duty entry.

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt until it's coming out of either Infinity Ward or Activision's mouth, but right on cue, the mode has leaked again, and this may be the biggest evidence spilled yet.

More specifically, over on Twitter, a player has revealed that a glitch booted them into a round of Warzone. Now, as you can see, nobody was in the match, but what's interesting here is the "beta" logo. This is presumably there because the mode isn't live yet, but it could suggest Activision plans on releasing it in beta form.

The mode also seems to be in pretty rough shape, which suggests another patch update will need to release before it goes live rather than just a playlist update. In other words, some players are starting to think it may not release this coming week.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on this leak, or any of the leaks before them. However, they have been going after leakers on Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms, which in its own way verifies everything coming out about the mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a battle royale mode, but if all of these leaks, rumors, and reports are any indication, this should change very soon. In the meanwhile, don't forget to check out our latest "Out This Week" to find out what new games dropped this week and what you can play right now.

