Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Massive Battle Royale Map Reportedly Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle royale mode -- reportedly dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone -- has been leaking like crazy, and now it looks like its entire map has been revealed. And it's massive. As you may know, the current reports are that the battle royale mode will support up to 200 players, which is double what most battle royale games support. In order to accommodate this many players, it looks like Infinity Ward and Activision are creating an absolutely massive map, which like Call of Duty: Blackout's battle royale map, will feature popular Call of Duty multiplayer maps within.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have confirmed the map is real, but it does line up with previous, similar leaks. That said, if it's real, it will likely require an absolutely massive file size. After all, it appears the map is 9km² in size. For comparison, the map of the aforementioned Blackout is only 2.6km². Again, massive.

Looking at the map, it's notably lacking a lot of water. There are some rivers featured, but there's no massive lake or useable coastline, which suggests that water vehicles won't be relevant. However, given the size of the map, vehicles will undoubtedly be a part of the meta. Speaking of the mode's vehicles, those also recently leaked.

Modern Warfare #WarZone is 9km² in size in comparison to Blackout 2.6km² map and here is some more maps to compare 🗺️ #CallOfDuty pic.twitter.com/1GzrqZVsKw — ❎Idle Sloth🐍🇮🇪🇨🇦 (@IdleSloth1984) February 19, 2020

Of course, if the mode's map is truly this massive, and boasts 200 players, it begs the question: how long will rounds of it be? Unless the circle is constantly closing, matches could be very drawn out with a map and player count this big, which may be a turn off for many players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As alluded to, not only have Infinity Ward and Activision not commented on this latest battle royale mode leak, they haven't commented on any of the leaks, including that such a mode exists in the first place.

That said, as you wait for the (alleged) standalone, free-to-play mode to arrive, don't forget there's plenty of new games releasing this week that are worth checking out, and could hold you over until next month when the mode is supposedly arriving. For more on these new releases, click here.

