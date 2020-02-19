Sonic the Hedgehog Characters Incredibly Reimagined by God of War Artist

Raf Grassetti, an artist behind the latest God of War game, has reimagined the characters of Sonic the Hedgehog just like he did last year with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters. And like with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters, Grassetti has done a terrific job at taking some of the characters of Sonic and giving them a unique, but faithful design. If you haven't seen Grassetti's latest work yet, it features a reimagination of the speedy blue hedgehog, plus his two buddies, Tails and Knuckles.

Unfortunately, for now there's no reimaginations of other characters, such as Dr. Robotnik, Amy, Big the Cat, Shadow, or Silver, but hopefully some -- if not all -- of these come in the future. Right now, there seems to be a lot of demand for Shadow, so there's a chance that we could see this character next, if Grassetti decides to make more.

Anyway, below you can check out each of the three aforementioned reimaginations. And of course, make sure to give Grassetti either a follow on Instagram or Twitter if you dig really good video game artwork.

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently playing in theaters across the world. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the film by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these Sonic the Hedgehog character arts?

