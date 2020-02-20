Mall Madness Returns to Game Shelves This Fall

Mall Madness, the classic Hasbro game about shopping in a mall, is getting a new edition for the first time in over 15 years. Hasbro announced that they are re-releasing Mall Madness this fall, complete with a new 3D game board and an electronic unit that tells players where the next sale is. While the mall itself has been updated with new stores, the core gameplay will remain the same, with players racing to finish their shopping list and make it to the parking lot before other players. The new edition of Mall Madness will also feature four new player characters: Gwen, Sage, Avery, and Dax.

Originally released in 1988, Mall Madness was a popular game with the Gen X generation that took advantage of the blooming mall culture and shopping spree craze, especially among pre-teen and teen girls. With punny store names and a computer that occasionally handed out sales or forced players to pay extra for coveted items, Mall Madness was a perfect way to experience the chaos of mall shopping without ever leaving home. Hasbro also released themed versions of the game, including a Hannah Montana version and a My Littlest Pet Shop version. However, the game has been off shelves since 2004. However, while real malls across the country are dying, Mall Madness still has a nostalgia factor, with copies of the game selling on the secondary market for over $50.

Mall Madness will be released both online and at major retailers this fall. Pre-orders are already available on Amazon. The new edition will cost $24.99. You can check out a first look at the new version of the mall below:

(Photo: Hasbro)

(h/t Bustle)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!