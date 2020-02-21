More Fallout 76 Wastelanders Gameplay Will Be Revealed Next Week

Bethesda has been sharing periodical updates on Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update over the past few weeks, but players will get one of the best looks yet at the content when some gameplay is presented next week. The company said on Thursday it plans to share Wastelanders gameplay during the Bethesda Game Days event which takes place during PAX East weekend beginning on February 28th. The event will be livestreamed to show the latest on Wastelanders, and if you’re attending the event, you’ll be able to go hands-on with the update.

The first news of the Bethesda event was shared this week when the company announced its Bethesda Game Days schedule. At the top of the lineup for February 28th was a Wastelanders preview featuring different developers who will be talking about the changes in the update.

“Join Wastelanders developers Jeff Gardiner (Project Lead, Bethesda Game Studios), Ferret Baudoin (Lead Designer, Bethesda Game Studios), Mark Tucker (Design Director, Bethesda Game Studios), and Nathan Purkeypile (Lead Artist, Bethesda Game Studios), and as they talk about the changes coming to Appalachia as well as what goes into creating the stories and motivations of West Virginia’s newest residents,” Bethesda said.

The game’s latest Inside the Vault post provided some more details about what’ll be seen in the presentation. Characters and new weapons will be showcased, though we’ve already seen a few NPC characters in the past.

“During the show, they’re planning to walk you through how Appalachia has changed with the arrival of humans, introduce you to some of the characters, show off new weapons, and more,” Bethesda said.

Aside from being able to go hands-on with Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update, Bethesda will also have DOOM Eternal at the Bethesda Game Days event for people to try out. The game will be present at PAX East as well, so anyone who’s attending that major event instead of going to Bethesda’s showcase will be able to play it there.

Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update is scheduled to be released for all platforms on April 7th.

