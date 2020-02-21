WizKids Reveals WWE Dice Masters Campaign Box

WizKids' Dice Masters is getting a dose of WWE's biggest superstars with WWE Dice Masters, and one of the first releases will be the new campaign box. The WWE Dice Masters: Campaign Box will bring with a host of superstars to choose from as you fight your opponent by utilizing your superstar's various abilities and whatever resources that latest dice roll granted you. That roster of superstars includes legends like Macho Man Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Mankind, Eddie Guerrero, and more, though you'll also have access to current superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka, AJ Styles, and more.

The Campaign Box will come with everything you need to start a 2 player game, including Basic Action Dice, Action Cards, rules, dice bags, Sidekick Dice, and of course the superstars, of which there are over a dozen included.

You can check out the full set below.

For those unfamiliar with Dice Masters, each character or superstar comes with their own custom dice, and while you won't start out with them in your dice bag, you will be able to purchase them throughout the game and add them to your stock. Once you draw them on any given turn, you can then pay its fielding cost and field it, readying it for attacking your opponent. Action cards can also be utilized depending on your roll, and the goal is to upgrade your dice while keeping your health high from turn to turn so you can whittle down your opponent and claim victory.

(Photo: WizKids)

While there are cards included in the game, these are mostly for reference, as per the game's name, it primarily utilizes dice in gameplay. If you want to take a look at the game's rules, you can do so here.

So far Dice Masters comes in several different flavors, including Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Dungeons and Dragons, and we imagine soon WWE will be the latest successful expansion of the franchise.

Are you going to throw down in WWE Dice Masters? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and tabletop!

