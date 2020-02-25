Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Notes Now Available

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's newest update is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, bringing a slew of changes and new additions to the game. Unfortunately, the game's latest leaked Call of Duty 4 maps are not included in the update, however, a new Gunfight map, Bazaar, is included. On top of this, Shoot House has been added to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7, 3v3 Snipers on Rust has been added, and "Boots on the Ground War," which features no tanks.

The file size of the update varies depending on what platform you're on. On PS4, it's only 7GB. Meanwhile, on PC it comes in at 10GB, and on Xbox One it's actually 11GB. While this may seem like large file sizes for an update -- they are -- by Call of Duty standards, these are actually quite small.

Lastly, there's also now a selection of store bundles available in the game, which include the debut of Mace Operator. Below, you can view the full patch notes:

General Fixes:

Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab were not always appearing at the top of the list

Various map exploit fixes

Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level

More fixes to Regiment tags

Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update

Fixed a bug in 3v3 Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50

Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist

Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother

Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant

Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism mode

Trials:

Fix for the score at the end of “Fire in the Hole” not tallying up properly

Challenges:

Fixed a bug for the “Kills with Enemy Weapon” Karma challenge not tracking properly

Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon

Fix for an objective when completing Golem’s Operator Mission that requested 5 Kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.

“Alliance” Objective 6: Complete any 4 Co-Op Operations has been fixed

“Alliance” Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition

Operator. This has been fixed

Weapons:

Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress 1 level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they are no longer gaining XP

Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel

Model 680: Slight range increase

Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase

Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following:

Model 680 – XRK 18.0” Liberator

R9-0 Force TAC Sentry

Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision

Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase

Crossbow: Increased reload speed

Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Classic Special Operations:

Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission “Disinform” while on Xbox

Special Operations: Survival:

Piccadilly: Fix for a bug where helicopters could clip through buildings

Adjusted Cluster Strike damage towards enemy helicopters

Fix for a bug where destroying the enemy helicopter/pilot was not awarding money as intended

Special Operations:

Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise

Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped

Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth

Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit

PC:

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

For these patch notes, plus the patch notes relating to Call of Duty League, click here. Meanwhile, as always, you can find all of our recent and past coverage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by clicking on this link.

