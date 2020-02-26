Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Character Customization Revealed

Customization has been a key part of the Animal Crossing franchise since the very beginning, and it looks like Animal Crossing: New Horizons will take that to a whole new level. As such, players are likely excited by the prospect of truly making the experience their own when the game arrives on Nintendo Switch next month. In a short video, the Animal Crossing Twitter account has given players a close look at how character customization will work in the upcoming game, and it looks like players will have more options than ever before when it comes to designing their island resident.

The video showcases a plethora of hairstyles, eye colors, skin tones and more for players to choose from, as they take their "island passport." Those customization options definitely seem to be in keeping with the overall theme of New Horizons. The way players are able to alter their Animal Crossing experience seems to be growing in a significant way, and franchise fans will likely be quite happy with their ability to tailor the game in a way that best suits them.

In addition to the character's face and hair, players will still be able to alter their clothing, of course. In fact, fans that created their own patterns in New Leaf and Happy Home Designer can bring those designs into New Horizons through the NookLink app. It's a minor inclusion, but for longtime players, it should prove to be a big time saver, and another way to make the experience unique.

Check-in Procedures ②

At the counter, they'll ask for your name and birthday, and then they'll take a picture of you for your passport. Take as much time as you need to get yourself looking just the way you want! pic.twitter.com/kJQjUDIREc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) February 26, 2020

While previous games have offered a lot of ways for players to customize their city or town, New Horizons will give players an entire deserted island to build-up. The character customization options have definitely grown, but the most significant addition to the game looks like the ability to customize the terrain itself. Players finally have the freedom to change where streams, waterfalls, and more appear, which should offer a big improvement over New Leaf's static layouts. All in all, it seems like there's going to be a lot to do when the game drops on March 20th!

Are you excited about all the ways you can customize your character? Or are you more excited about customizing the island itself? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

