Microsoft Explains How New Xbox Series X Feature Works

Microsoft has shed more details and insight on one of Xbox Series X's new, and slightly confusing, features. As you may know, last week Microsoft provided the rundown on the specs of the Xbox Series X, as well as revealed multiple new features of the console. Some of these features are consumer-friendly, and designed to save you money, while others are more of the quality-of-life nature. That said, one feature that was revealed that flew under the radar was Dynamic Latency Input, which got lost in the information dump, partially because on the surface level nobody knows what it is. However, it's worthy of your attention.

In a new interview with Microsoft's Larry Hryb, Xbox's Jason Ronald dove into the nitty-gritty details on the recently announced features and specs, including Dynamic Latency Input, which, according to Ronald, will provide the most responsive gaming experience seen on console yet.

"Gamers really demand a low latency experience, and they want to have the most precise and responsive controls," explained Ronald. "So, what we've done is we have analyzed the end to end pipeline to really identify every area of the pipeline where we can reduce latency. And Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) is a new technology we've introduced, which actually allows the game to get the most recent input from the player. That way you don't miss your input even if your input happens between different frames. When we talk about games running at 120 frames per second that ultra-low latency is critical to having a really great gaming experience, so we knew we needed to improve everything from the controller to the console, as well as the console to the TV, with new features in HDMI 2.1 such as auto low latency mode or variable refresh rate. And it's really about getting the player to have that great immersive experience at all times."

Ronald continued:

"That's the thing, we are really proud of the experience that we have on Xbox One today, but as we think about the next generation, we knew that we needed to really focus on eliminating as much latency as possible."

Of course, input latency is a problem, but it's hardly a prolific problem on the mind of most gamers. That said, with Microsoft pushing more and more into streaming, it's not very surprising to hear input latency is on its mind.

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.