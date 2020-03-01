Animal Crossing: New Horizons Confirms Nostalgic Feature

The release date for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fast approaching, and in addition to the recent Nintendo Direct focused exclusively on the popular video game, the title was actually playable this weekend at PAX East in Boston. This has provided a number of hands-on impressions, and while most of what we've seen lines up with everything we knew previously, one small tidbit has been revealed that doesn't appear to have made the rounds prior to this weekend: Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow folks to play from a top-down perspective as seen in the initial GameCube game.

As you can see at around the 6:10 mark in this video from GameXplain, captured on the show floor at PAX East this weekend, triggering the GameCube-style perspective is as simple as pressing the right analog stick on the Nintendo Switch controller. (It would appear to be the Joy-Cons in this video, but one assumes the same controls would apply across the various controllers like with everything else.) Modern Animal Crossing video games have been limited to a sort of spherical, rolling-world perspective, but it would appear that New Horizons will allow players to swap back and forth at will.

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

