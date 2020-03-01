Diablo 4 Cosplay Perfectly Captures Classic Character

Video game cosplays are some of the best cosplays, and Diablo cosplays are some of the best video game cosplays. In other words, Diablo cosplays are some of the best cosplays on the Internet. And that's not even an opinion, it's simply a cold hard fact. Further, they are perfect to alleviate the wait for Diablo 4, which was announced last fall by Blizzard, but is likely still years away. Thankfully, that's exactly what we have today. More specifically, we have a King Leoric cosplay from popular cosplayer and crafter, Anhyra.

King Leoric was formerly the ruling monarch of Khanduras, who was once a devout follower of the Zakarum faith before being corrupted by Diablo, which resulted in the end of his life, his kingdom, and everything he was building towards. As you may know, the character appears in both Diablo and Diablo 3, but not Diablo 2. He's also playable in Heroes of the Storm.

Below, you can check Anhyra's cosplay of the character:

Of course, be sure to give Anhyra a follow on Instagram if you enjoy video game cosplays. In addition to Diablo, she's also done recent cosplays for Dragon Age, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, but Blizzard has suggested the game is still a ways off, hinting it will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Speaking of PlayStation 5, if you haven't already, be sure to check out our new article that gives the rundown on every single PS5 game that has been confirmed so far

