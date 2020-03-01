The Witcher: Lambert Actor Addresses His Casting

A whole slew of casting announcements were recently made for Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher, including several new witchers like Lambert, Eskel, and even Vesemir. It's an exciting time for fans of the first season, as the second season is already in production, and it sounds like the actors are equally excited about it. For example, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), who is set to play Lambert in the series, seems absolutely thrilled to be part of this world.

Minor spoilers for the first season of Netflix's The Witcher follow. You've been warned.

The first season of the show largely focuses on Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri -- and rightly so -- but there's one distinctly lacking aspect: the number of witchers. Canonically, they are few and far between, so it makes sense that Geralt would never really cross paths with another living witcher during the first season, but the other Wolf School witchers like Lambert have become something of fan-favorite characters thanks in large part to the video games from CD Projekt Red. So, the fact that so many will appear in Season 2 is a bit wild, and exciting, and Bullion is totally aware of this.

"What - A - Production," Bullion shared on social media when the casting was announced. "What a world to step into! Pumped to join the team."

News is out. I'll be bringing #Lambert to the screen in #TheWitcherNetflix Thankyou for your kind comments.@witchernetflix

What - A - Production. What a world to step into! Pumped to join the team 🐺⚔️ "Lambert, Lambert - What a prick!" pic.twitter.com/2CKZJjOx6B — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) February 21, 2020

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher? Are you excited for Season 2 and all the new cast? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

