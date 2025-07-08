These 5 Pokemon Generations Need a Legends Game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus changed the Pokemon series, introducing numerous new mechanics. Other Pokemon generations deserve this treatment too, and The Pokemon Company needs to focus on this spin-off series more after Pokemon Legends: Z-A. That said, Kanto certainly does not need any more games, and instead, The Pokemon Company should focus on generations that need more attention. While Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet would be good choices, it is too fresh for so recent a return, even in a spin-off game. We’d like to see older generations get a new chance with a Pokemon Legends game set within each respective region.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have listed the five Pokemon generations that deserve a Pokemon Legends spin-off game. The Pokemon Company could swap out new mechanics for each region to keep the game fresh and give them a distinct art style appropriate for the setting. Here are the Pokemon games most deserving of a Pokemon Legends makeover.

Generation 2 – Pokemon Gold & Pokemon Silver

pokemon gold and Pokemon silver.

Johto is the prime setting for a Pokemon Legends game and placing the game in the past like Pokemon Legends: Arceus would make the most sense. Considering how the original Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver included a return to Kanto, the same must be done here in some fashion. The Pokemon Company could include these as rival nations, possibly using the Kanto forces as the ones responsible for burning down the Bell Tower in Ecruteak City. A Legends game could dive into the ancient traditions surrounding Ho-Oh and Lugia, as well as the legendary trio. Johto’s aesthetics are heavily laden with tradition and spirituality and The Pokemon Company needs to dive into this.

Players could explore the Alph Ruins and uncover the secret of the Unown. Perhaps these tie into some long-forgotten mystery in modern games. Having multiple questlines could work well here, with players having to stop the conflict between Kanto and Johto, uncover the Unown mystery, and even explore time travel through Celebi. Johto’s lore is rich and underdeveloped, and a Legends game is the perfect way to expand on it.

Generation 3 – Pokemon Ruby & Pokemon Sapphire

Pokemon Ruby & Pokemon Sapphire.

Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire are another generation that would benefit most from a past setting, specifically, one that is almost prehistoric. Given the primal nature of the region and its focus on land, air, and sea, Groudon, Rayquaza, and Kyogre would be the elemental deities that captivate the population. Active volcanoes and terrifying storms could lead to a dynamic weather system that affects the game more than previous titles. Not only this, but Regirock, Regice, and Registeel could be shown more love, with a global threat of Regigigas being a primary plot point.

Humans would exist in tribes and players could interact with each of them. Each tribe could have different outlooks, with some being more hostile and others peaceful. Trading between the groups and mending connections could add a new relationship system that focuses on survival and discovery. A vibrant and changing world with the weather causing new land to appear or be submerged would keep things fresh and offer new areas to explore. Underwater ruins, lava-filled caves, and tropical jungles are just some of the areas where players can discover Pokemon. The Battle Tower could even appear as a natural landmark where only the strongest Pokemon and trainers gather.

Generation 5 – Pokemon Black & Pokemon White

Pokemon black and pokemon white.

Pokemon Black and Pokemon White would be better suited for a modern-day approach, similar to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. It could focus on Castelia City, offering a hub for players to return home to after a long day of exploring and adventure. This generation offered one of the richest narratives, and a Legends game needs to focus on that. It could dive deeper into the story of Kyurem, Reshiram, and Zekrom, along with the Swords of Justice. Perhaps factions representing the split dragons are causing havoc in the city, and the player is the only one who can stop them.

Throw Team Plasma into the mix, and the conditions in the city and region would be extremely tense. Players could even take on the role of an officer trying to keep peace and help an ally uncover the mystery behind these legendary dragons to end the high tensions. The city would be the focal point, but the player could embark on missions into different regions to gather new Pokemon and discover clues to Unova’s legends, showcasing the rich world of Generation 5.

Generation 7 – Pokemon Sun & Pokemon Moon

pokemon sun and pokemon moon.

A return to Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon has to go back in time. Ancient Alola would be a dream come true, giving players a chance to discover the guardian deities for the first time and learn their special connection to the islands. Water would play a larger role in this game, allowing players to freely explore each island and the waters between them, almost like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Being set in ancient Alola, this could be a time when the environments were even more varied and distinct and before its people all came together.

With the game set in the past, The Pokemon Company could show Necrozma before its light was stolen. However, Necrozma from the future opens a wormhole and returns to the past to steal its past self’s light. This would cause havoc on the islands, seeing the Ultra Beasts appear and disrupt the natural state of the world. Players would be responsible for bringing the islanders of Alola together to face this threat as a united front. Recruiting the guardian deities along with Lunala and Solgaleo would be the only option to stop the dark Necrozma, and lead to the discovery of Z-Crystals.

Generation 8 – Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

A Legends game for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield has to showcase the Darkest Day. This would not only dive into the formation of the Galar region but also explore its rich history. Eternatus would have just begun the catastrophic event after attempting to absorb Galar’s Dynamax Energy, and players would take on the role of one of the two legendary heroes. They could choose either the sword or the shield, gaining the alliance of Zacian or Zamazenta, respectively. From here, the player and a close rival would go on to become the two heroes who ended the Darkest Day.

Areas would be reimagined, including the Wild Area, now encompassing most of the world, Crown Tundra, and the Isle of Armor. Cities would be safe havens, refuges hiding from berserk Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. This would lead players to travel from city to city, building Dynamax Energy of their own as they saved these settlements from Pokemon attacks. A Legends game with this setting would be one of the most epic entries in the Pokemon series and raise the stakes like never before.