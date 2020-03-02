Fans Are Loving the New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo

It's real, and it's finally here! The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is out now on PlayStation 4, and while it is only a small slice of the full experience, it still marks the first time that many folks will get their hands on the video game. And now that it's been out for a bit, fans are already registering online just how much they love the new take on the iconic entry.

In general, responses seem to be overwhelmingly positive, with every little change and shift receiving at least some praise. That isn't universal, of course, and some find the more chaotic battle system of Remake to be a bit jarring, and as with any change, there will always be those that prefer the original. It seems about 95% positive, however, with the sheer number of excited folks drowning out just about everything else.

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is expected to end the following year. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet.