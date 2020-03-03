New Ben 10 Video Game Announced

While details are sparse, Cartoon Network and publisher Outright Games today announced a new Ben 10 video game for consoles and PC. Developed by PHL Collective, the brand-new game is set to launch Fall 2020, though no definitive release date was given. Additionally, while it didn't come right out and say so, the announcement itself reads as if this will be set in the world of the 2016 version of Ben 10, which isn't exactly unexpected.

This isn't PHL Collective's first rodeo with the Ben 10 franchise, either. The studio previously developed Ben 10: Omni-Charged, a brief cooperative VR multiplayer game which let players transform into a number of different aliens. That being said, no title, exact console platforms, screenshots, or anything else of significance has been released about the upcoming video game, though the publisher seems to be teasing that more will be revealed soon.

ALERT: NEW BEN 10 GAME!

More details to be revealed… 👉 https://t.co/eTnqhpzAYJ pic.twitter.com/gCudrSTxrU — Outright Games (@Outright_Games) March 3, 2020

"We are thrilled to be working with Cartoon Network again to create a brand-new Ben 10 game' said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "Returning to the world of Ben 10 is something we've been keen to do for a while. The response from fans has been incredibly positive and we are so glad to work with Cartoon Network and continue to develop this ongoing partnership."

The latest and greatest iteration of Ben 10 currently airs on Cartoon Network. A new movie, the first for this version of the franchise, called Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Ben 10 franchise right here.

