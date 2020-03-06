Deadpool's New Fortnite Challenges Have Arrived

Another Friday has arrived, and that means a new duo of challenges given to Fortnite players by Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth was revealed to be a part of Fortnite's Season 2 Battle Pass, allowing players to complete some extra challenges in order to earn Deadpool swag. There's no telling how long it will take to earn Deadpool as a skin, but he has offered everyone a couple of easy challenges each week in exchange for some cool stuff. This week continues that trend, but you'll have to actually go into a game to complete the challenges this time.

If you head into Deadpool's bathroom hideout from the Battle Pass menu, you'll see that the beloved Marvel character has left the stall and is now playing Fortnite on his computer. If you click on the computer and scroll down to Week 3, you'll see the first of the two new challenges. As always, you'll have to complete the first before being able to see the second.

The first of Deadpool's new challenges tasks you with finding his plunger. LIke the chimichangas last week, the plunger is in a different Battle Pass room than Deadpool. Head over to the room labeled "Agents" from the Battle Pass menu and choose TNTina. Once you watch a short intro video for the new character, you'll be able to search around for the plunger. It may be hard to spot at first glance, but you'll find it stuck to the wall on the top right section of the screen.

Finding the plunger will unlock Deadpool's second challenge of the week, which asks you to destroy toilets. That's all the challenge says, not providing any additional details or the number of toilets required.

To complete this challenge you'll need to begin a game and find toilets throughout the island. They're easy to find, as most houses and large buildings have bathrooms. Simply use your Harvest Tool to knock out three different toilets and you'll complete the task. For your efforts, Deadpool gives you a new grenade spray emote.

Have you been enjoying Fortnite's Season 2 challenges so far? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.