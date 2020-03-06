Frictional Games Announces New Amnesia Game

Frictional Games unveiled what it’s been teasing for the past month or so by announcing Amnesia: Rebirth on Friday, a horror game that’s releasing some time in Autumn 2020. The creators of the original Amnesia franchise and SOMA announced that this new game will be a sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent which means you can expect similar levels of distressing experiences while you try to navigate hostile areas. The first trailer that’s been released alongside the announcement and the images that accompanied it certainly seem to suggest as much as it shows numerous outlandish scenes and hints of things hiding in the shadows.

The trailer seen below that announced the game shows someone making their way to the front of a vehicle that looks like it’s been in disrepair for some time given the state of the things. Scenes of claustrophobic tunnels and more advanced structures are mixed in with the march to the front of the vehicle, and while we only see glimpses of creatures just out of the player’s view, there’s one point around 40 seconds in where we hear one that’s apparently nearby.

The main character of this game is a Tasi Trianon who’s on a mission that’ll explore “the limits of human resilience,” according to Frictional Games. Players will be put in her shoes as they follow the events that transpire around her and piece together what happened previously.

“Retracing Tasi’s journey and pulling together the fragments of a shattered past will be the only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you,” Frictional Games said about the new game. “Time is against you. Still, you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.”

There’s a Steam page that’s already up for the game to offer more screenshots from the game and details on the gameplay. Players will have to manage their resources during these tense situations and solve puzzles while dodging whatever creatures they come across. Frictional Games promises “horrific creatures,” though we haven’t gotten good looks at any of those yet.

Amnesia: Rebirth is scheduled to be released in Autumn 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.