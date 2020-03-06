The Witcher Returns In New Series From Dark Horse (Exclusive)

Get ready Witcher fans, because Dark Horse Comics is bringing the beloved Geralt of Rivia back to comics for a brand new adventure! Together with CD Projekt Red, the team behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dark Horse Comics is delivering a brand new story set in the world of the hit game series titled The Witcher: Fading Memories, a story that is being written by Bartosz Sztybor (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Sirens) and drawn by Amad Mir (Zarathustra). The first issue sports a gorgeous cover by Evan Cagle, which you can see in the image below, and we can't wait to see more from the series.

Things have changed quite a bit since the last time we saw Geralt, and monster hunting isn't the lucrative business it used to be. Threats from monsters are on the downward swing, and Geralt is scraping by to survive as a result.

There is one tiny sliver of hope though in the form of a new request from the town of Towitz, but while their plea seems genuine, there is something off about the town and what's going on there, and Geralt will need to get to the bottom of it.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Fading Memories below.

"Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers—but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets…but something feels off about this new threat."

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (of four) hits stores on June 17th, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

