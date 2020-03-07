Resident Evil 3 Remake: 1999 vs. 2020 Gameplay Comparison Revealed

Resident Evil 3 is originally a 1999 game. That's old. Not only is the survival-horror game older than some of you reading this, but it's from a completely different era of gaming where developers were still learning how to master making 3D games. Sometimes I think we forget how games from this era looked and played. The nostalgia makes the idea of playing Resident Evil 3 sound enticing, but actually playing it is a different story.

That said, it's not 1999 anymore. It's 2020, and games look incredible. And this is another thing we take for granted; how good games look, and how far they've come. Resident Evil 3 Remake may be a 1999 game, but that's the only thing 1999 about it. The difference between the original and the new remake is actually shocking.

Taking to YouTube, PlayStation released new gameplay of the remake, but not just any ol' gameplay, gameplay smooshed together with footage of the original game. Of course, there's nothing that highlights the advancement in technology from 1999 to 2020 more than watching the remake played alongside the original. Yet, no matter how better it looks, there's still a sense of nostalgia and familiarity to it all.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to drop on April via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Capcom has already confirmed the game won't be delayed, so make sure to mark your calendars and get those doctor notes ready.

"Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target."

