Pokemon Sword and Shield: Gigantamax Gengar and Machamp Raid Event Has Started

Pokemon Sword and Shield have swapped up their Gigantamax raids once again. Yesterday evening, Pokemon Sword and Shield started a new Max Raid Battle Event, increasing the number Gigantamax Gengar, Machamp, and Snorlax Max Raid Battles that appear in the Wild Area. This marks the first time that Gengar and Machamp Max Raid Battles have appeared in boosted numbers in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Max Raid Battle Event replaces last month's Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, Hatteren, Kingler, and Orbettle event. Notably, Gengar and Machamp raids are available in both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, although players can only find 5-Star Machamp raids in Pokemon Sword and 5-Star Gengar raids in Pokemon Shield.

As with other Gigantamax Pokemon, both Machamp and Gengar have access to a special G-Max move that only they can learn. Machamp's Fighting-type moves become G-Max Chi Strike, which deals damage and boosts Machamp's chances of landing a critical hit. Meanwhile, Gengar's Ghost-type moves become G-Max Terror, which blocks the target from escaping or switching out. Although Gengar's G-Max Terror isn't very effective in raids, it's a great move to have in competitive play. We'll also note that Gigantamax Gengar might be the scariest Gigantamax Pokemon in the game, at least in terms of its Pokedex entry.

Players should bring Psychic-type or Flying-type Pokemon to face Machamp, and Dark-type, Ghost-type, and Rock-type Pokemon to face Gengar. Players can also bring Pokemon like Zacian or Zamazenta into raids, since both have attacks that severely damage Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon.

The current event will last in Pokemon Sword and Shield until March 25th, so players have just two weeks to snag these Gigantamax Pokemon and add them to their collection.

