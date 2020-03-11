Mortal Kombat 11: Spawn Fatalities and Fatal Blow Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 players got their first look at Spawn last week when the guest fighter’s gameplay trailer was released to show off some of his moves including one of his Fatalities and his Fatal Blow. Like other characters in Mortal Kombat 11, he’s not just limited to that one Fatality. He’s got a second one that is similarly effective in dismantling his opponents, and just like the first Fatality and his Fatal Blow, it makes use of some core tools from Spawn’s arsenal. Players will be able to unlock his full set of Fatalities after he’s released, but you don’t have to wait that long to see what the moves look like.

ComicBook.com was able to experience Spawn’s Fatalities and Fatal Blow firsthand during a gameplay capture session hosted by Warner Bros. The first of those Fatalities seen in the video above is called “Unchained,” and it’s the same one that we saw in NetherRealm’s Spawn reveal during Final Kombat. Spawn uses his chains to literally rip the skin away from his victims before enveloping them in his cape and crushing them with his powers to leave nothing but a messy skeleton behind. This Fatality is performed from mid-range, and from our understanding during the capture session, it’s the one that’s locked at the start.

The next Fatality shown immediately after the first one is called “Rest in Pieces,” another mid-range Fatality which wasn’t seen during the gameplay reveal. After using this move (once we got the input right), we see Spawn lift an enemy off the ground by wrapping his cape around their head. They’re then lifted up and impaled with multiple chains until Spawn sends pulses of his energy through the conduits and into his opponent. The result is a gory dismemberment of red and green effects.

Last in the Spawn showcase is his Fatal Blow, a move called “The Eight Circle of Hell” which you’ll use once a match when you’re low on health. Spawn initiates the Fatal Blow and leaps into the air before throwing his cape open to reveal an arsenal of guns that open fire on his opponent. Bullets tear through them in graphic detail before Spawn’s demonic partners assist him by pinning the other fighter down and raking their body with clawed hands. Spawn finishes off the move by impaling them off the ground with a chain before slamming them back down with a fist to the face.

Spawn is scheduled to be released in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17th for those who own the Kombat Pack. His full release will happen on March 24th.

Travel to Mortal Kombat 11's Spawn event was provided by Warner Bros.

