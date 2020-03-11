New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Possibly Confirmed

A new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game may have just been confirmed by a well known leaker. As you may know, so far we only have a handful of confirmed PS5 games and a handful of confirmed Xbox Series X games. However, if a new rumor can be believed, then we can add another game to both of these confirmed lists, which continue to grow ahead of this holiday season. More specifically, it looks like in addition to PS4 and Xbox One, Elden Ring -- the new game from George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware -- is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Word of a next-gen release for Elden Ring comes way of well known leaker Omni, who recently made the claim that the game is still a ways off, suggesting we will see it on next-gen hardware.

“It should be pretty obvious by now that the game isn’t coming out June 2020,” said Omni. “Surely you can also comprehend that it doesn’t do me or anyone else beyond the impatiently curious any favors to start leaking internal dates that aren’t ready to be shared yet for a reason. Especially should things change. From and Bandai will talk about it when they’re ready.”

As you can see, the leaker doesn't divulge really any specifics about the game. They simply note that it's "obvious" the game won't be hitting in June, like some previous leaks and rumors suggested. In other words, it sounds like the earliest we will get the game is sometime this fall, however, even this seems doubtful given that we've seen nothing of the game other than one vague teaser trailer and that we've heard virtually nothing about the game from Bandai Namco. There was a good chance we were going to see more of the game this E3, but now that the show is cancelled, who knows when the next time will be.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, it's nothing more than educated speculation on top of a rumor from an anonymous source.

