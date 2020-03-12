Call of Duty: Warzone Trick Reveals Every Enemy on the Map

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still figuring out different tricks like which settings they should change and how to pull off some impressive shots before they even touch the ground, but there’s a new trick that’s just been revealed that every player could benefit from. It involves buying a certain amount of Killstreaks from the Buy Stations, a new feature in the battle royale game, which will then result in exposing every enemy on the map for a limited time. The trick was recently discovered by some popular streamers and is already being used by others online, assuming their teams are coordinated enough to pull it off.

Revealing every player on the map for a brief time involves purchasing three different UAV Killstreaks, according to streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop who showed off the trick during one of his streams. The streamer shared the video below on Twitter to highlight the UAV feature and show what happens whenever three players pick up a UAV and use it at the same time.

FUN FACT: Using 3 UAVS at once in Warzone reveals EVERY SINGLE ENEMIES LOCATION ACROSS THE ENTIRE MAP AND WHERE THEY ARE LOOKING for the duration of the UAVs... INSANE. pic.twitter.com/2wZ5InWpHt — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 11, 2020

When a player uses a UAV by themselves, it’ll reveal enemies’ locations in a small area around the team to indicate where players are hiding or coming from. If you use three of them at once, it apparently turns the Killstreak into an Advanced UAV which shows not only every enemy on the map but also where they’re looking at the time. The duration of the reveal lasts only as long as the UAVs do, so players will still have to make their decisions quickly before they’re engaged in their next firefight.

If you want to get this level of map coverage in one of your Warzone matches, you’ll first have to have a team coordinated enough to make it happen. Warzone matches are played in teams of three, so it’s best that you either know the players to coordinate the map recon or at least get the random teammates on board with the plan.

After that, you’ll need some cash which can be found in a variety of ways around the Warzone map. Take your money to one of the game’s Buy Stations and you’ll find a list of resources to purchase. UAVs aren’t too expensive compared to other items, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning out your team’s funds.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available as a free-to-play battle royale game.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.