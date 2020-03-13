Epic Games Store's Next Two Free Games Are Both Great

Epic Games Store has revealed its next two free games, and both of them are pretty great. More specifically, the storefront has revealed that starting on March 19, Epic Game Store users will be able to download both Ubisoft's Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable. And that's it. Both of these games will be available to download for free until March 26. After this, they will be replaced with new free games. That said, as you long as you download the games within this period, they are yours to keep, forever. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

As you may know, Epic Games Store gives away -- at least -- one free game every week. Sometimes more. And unlike PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold free games, you get to keep these games in your library forever, because there's no subscription requirement attached to them.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as peep trailers for each:

Watch Dogs: "In today's hyper-connected world, Chicago operators under CTOS, the most advanced computer network in America. You are Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker but also a former thug, who’s criminal past lead to a violent family tragedy. In a world led by technology, you will be able to hack and manipulate the city's systems to stop traffic lights, detonate gas lines, turn off the electrical grid and more. The city of Chicago has become the ultimate weapon for a man bent on revenge."

The Stanley Parable: "The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, you will have no choice. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. This world was not made for you to understand. But as you explore, slowly, meaning begins to arise, the paradoxes might start to make sense, perhaps you are powerful after all. The game is not here to fight you; it is inviting you to dance."

