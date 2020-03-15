Call of Duty: Warzone Video Shows Why You Never Disrespect Your Opponent

Call of Duty: Warzone launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And as of yesterday, it has already surpassed 15 million players. Suffice to say, people are liking it, despite its flaws and game-breaking bugs. Part of this is probably because it's free-to-play, but part of it is also because not only does the game offer Call of Duty's premier first-person shooting, but its battle royale world often feels like a sandbox of chaos and opportunity. More so than games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, there's a greater sense of unpredictability, which is often followed by epic moments or pure hilarity.

Taking to Reddit, one player recently shared their comical encounter they had with an enemy team. At one point during the match, the player had to take a pizza break. We all know dubs are paramount in Call of Duty: Warzone, but not when Pizza comes into play. Understandably, the player went AFK to pull their pizza out of the oven. When they came back, their friends on mic told them they were being played with and teabagged by an enemy team. Hopping back on the controller, the player demonstrated to the enemy team why you should never disrespect your opponent. Not only did the player make quick work of the trio, they did it in style.

Now, as you can see in the video, the enemy team were three literal potatoes. Very sloppy, very panicky. Nonetheless, because of this, they provided for a great moment and a lesson on why you should never troll the enemy.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the free-to-play battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, it's been revealed that one of the game's biggest problems shouldn't be a problem for much longer. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has confirmed it's testing different team sizes.

