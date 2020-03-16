New Halo Book "Shadows of Reach" Announced

As Halo fans wait with bated breath for Halo Infinite, Microsoft has announced an exciting new novel to help tide them over until the next game in the series releases. Halo: Shadows of Reach is an upcoming novel from Troy Denning. The title takes place after Halo 5: Guardians, and should bridge the gap between that game and Halo Infinite. According to Microsoft, the title will see Blue Team return to the devastated planet Reach, as they try to recover secrets that could mean the difference in the resistance against the artificial intelligence Cortana. However, as Master Chief and the rest of the team explore the remains of CASTLE Base, they discover there are others searching for its secrets.

Of course, Reach is the location best known to players from the title, Halo: Reach. In that particular game, Noble Team is an elite Spartan group tasked with protecting the planet from the invading forces of The Covenant. As the main military base for the United Nations Space Command, Reach was an important tactical location that Noble Team died trying to protect. Given that a major part of the game tasked players with protecting a fragment of Cortana, it makes a lot of sense that Shadows of Reach will bring the narrative back to that particular planet.

Troy Denning has been associated with the Halo franchise for quite some time. Shadows of Reach is the fifth novel Denning has written in the Halo universe, following last year's Halo: Oblivion. This is the first book in the series to take place after Halo 5, however. As such, it definitely seems like the kind of book that will appeal to a bigger number of Halo fans, particularly in the ramp-up to Halo Infinite.

Halo: Shadows of Reach, penned by Troy Denning, will see the Master Chief and Blue Team head back to where it all began. Get more info on the upcoming novel, as well as new video recaps, community callouts, and more in the latest Canon Fodder! https://t.co/jVeihzyGDm pic.twitter.com/feCE7YePht — Halo (@Halo) March 10, 2020

Halo: Shadows of Reach is set to release on September 22nd, while Halo Infinite currently has an ambiguous Q4 release window.

