Final Fantasy 7 Remake Delay Due to Coronavirus a Possibility as Square Enix Issues Statement

After rumors of delays, Square Enix has released a statement about the possibility that Final Fantasy VII Remake won't release on April 10th after all. As of this moment, it is currently set to release worldwide on that date, but Square Enix notes that there is a possibility "some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date."

"Due to the extraordinary circumstances the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to update you on how this will impact the forthcoming release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE," the statement starts. "Our priority is the wellbeing and safety of our fans and customers, taking into account regional government and World Health Organization advice."

It concludes with a note that Square Enix will provide an update on the release this Friday, March 20th. You can read the full statement below:

What do you think of what we've seen of Final Fantasy VII Remake so far? Do you think there might be a delay again? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Square Enix has stated that it will update folks this Friday, March 20th, on the game's status. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.