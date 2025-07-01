The Sims 4 Just Got a Huge New Free Base Game Update, Here’s What it Does

As Sims fans await the next expansion pack for The Sims 4, we’ve got some new free content to enjoy. In last week’s Laundry List, EA previewed upcoming bug fixes and improvements for the July 1st base game update to The Sims 4. Now, the latest free update has arrived for the popular life sim. It not only delivers several of the promised bug fixes but also some new features and adjustments for the base game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically, The Sims 4 gets a base game update shortly before the launch of a new pack. This update is no exception, as it smooths out bugs and readies the game for the July 10th launch of Enchanted by Nature. The new content with this one is pretty limited, but we are getting some big overhauls to Sim inventory management. These include new ways to sort items, clearer indicators of spoiled food, and best of all, automatic separation from the stack for spoiled items versus those that are still fresh. Egg collecting just got a lot easier, Simmers.

Another new feature that’s almost certainly going to make those Enchanted by Nature builds better is glass walls. These transparent walls will let you build the greenhouse of your dreams. Today’s update also freshens up the Notebook feature in The Sims 4, with a new layout and organizational system. Household collections have also gotten a new interface.

Along with the new features, several bugs have been fixed with this latest Sims 4 patch. This includes the fixes noted in the Laundry List, along with several additional bug fixes and improvements to streamline the base game.

the new sims 4 expansion pack will bring new ailments and more

For the full list of changes, check out the official patch notes as shared on The Sims 4 website below:

Base Game Updates

Sim Inventory Improvements

Do your Sims have a lot of STUFF in their Inventory? We’ve made life a little easier with some usability improvements!

New Ways to Sort: You can now sort your Sim’s Inventory by “New,” which is the default option in the dropdown menu. Newly obtained items will appear at the top with a special badge. Additional sort options include “Price”, “Filter”, “Crafted Quality”, and “Rarity”. This also applies to object inventories such as Fridges, Bookcases, and other storage objects.

You can now sort your Sim’s Inventory by “New,” which is the default option in the dropdown menu. Newly obtained items will appear at the top with a special badge. Additional sort options include “Price”, “Filter”, “Crafted Quality”, and “Rarity”. This also applies to object inventories such as Fridges, Bookcases, and other storage objects. Spoiled Foods: Spoiled foods have a red background to indicate they’ve gone bad. They are grouped into a “Spoiled” stack with a trash icon.

Spoiled foods have a red background to indicate they’ve gone bad. They are grouped into a “Spoiled” stack with a trash icon. Spoiled Items Handling: Once items spoil, they move from their original stack to the spoiled stack.

Once items spoil, they move from their original stack to the spoiled stack. Spoiled Stack Access: Players can open the spoiled stack to view all items within it.

Notebook Update

Dive into the refreshed Notebook, where organization meets creativity. Our latest update brings a suite of enhancements that make managing your Sims’ notes and discoveries a breeze. Whether you’re jotting down notes for your Sim or exploring unique categories, the Notebook is now more intuitive and engaging than ever before.

New Layout: Enjoy a spacious layout that accommodates new content effortlessly.

Enjoy a spacious layout that accommodates new content effortlessly. Category Page Enhancements: Discover new category pages showcasing unique details.

Discover new category pages showcasing unique details. Discovery Badges: Keep track of new discoveries with badges on unseen items in your collections. If a new discovery is added, a badge will highlight those categories.

Keep track of new discoveries with badges on unseen items in your collections. If a new discovery is added, a badge will highlight those categories. Back Button: Navigate between categories and the main menu with the new back button.

Navigate between categories and the main menu with the new back button. Direct Access Buttons: Access Household Collections and Sim Stats directly from the Notebook.

Access Household Collections and Sim Stats directly from the Notebook. Console Updates: Enjoy improved scrolling with the right analog stick for console users, making navigation even better.

New Household Collections Interface

Now it’s even easier to see all the things your Sims have collected as a household!

The Sim’s “Inventory” button animates when a new collection item is found. Once opened, the diamond icon in the top right glows green to notify you.

On the Collection page, categories have a badge to show they have new items.

Collections have a new layout for easier viewing of categories. Progress is shown by a progress around each collection.

A new dropdown menu lets you sort collections by completion progress or name.

Within specific collections, you can filter by “Rarity”, “Name”, “Recent”, “Bonus Items”, and “Missing”.

Collections can be accessed from both a Sim’s Inventory and the Notebook.

Glass Walls

Add some transparency to your Sim’s life with glass walls! In Build Mode, select “Build”, then select “Wall Patterns”. In the “Misc” filter, you’ll find a selection of Glass Walls that perfectly complement the Glass Roofs.

Plants on Roofs

Want to add some organic greenery to your builds? Try placing Plants on Roofs! A selection of shrubs and flowers can now be placed on rooftops in Build Mode, if the footprint allows it. To see what kind of plants are available for roofs, enter Build Mode and select “Roof Sculptures”. If you happen to be looking at “Outdoor Plants”, hovering over any plant will tell you if the plant is “Roof Placeable” or not. For inspiration, we recently launched a Garden challenge in our Discord community!

Bug Fixes

Top Fixes

[EA Forums] Rain, rain go away. Come again, another day—just not inside. Rain and snow now stay out of enclosed rooms.

[EA Forums][EA Forums] The Eyedropper tool was grumpy about some items. We put them into proper categories so now the Eyedropper is much happier.

[EA Forums] Townies will now have more diversity in their names.

Live Mode

[EA Forums] Children no longer become silly stretchy Sims when picking up a Violin.

[EA Forums] The top-secret recipe for the Fear-Be-Gone potion has been altered to include [redacted] so it properly cures a Sim’s Fear of the Dark.

[EA Forums] The game descriptions of Business Chic Kit, Refined Living Room Kit, and Home Chef Hustle in the Main Menu now have consistent headers.

[EA Forums][DX11] Mature plants no longer are transparent in Laptop mode. Your garden will look lush—if you continue to care for it, of course!

[EA Forums] Sims’s eyes close better in more forms of sleeping.

[EA Forums] No longer shall false rumors of Friendship and Romance haunt your Neighborhood Stories updates. Nay, now they shall be nothing but true!

[EA Forums] Sims can now plant in off-lot Planters in Henford-on-Bagley, Chestnut Ridge, and Moonwood Mill.

Who doesn’t love a fabulously decorated space? When your Sim is surrounded by top-notch decor, they’ll now be able to enjoy related Moodlets.

No more getting lost in the snow. The “Go Home” interaction now stays in the queue even when your Sim is busy with snow activities.

Interactions for locking computers, mopping puddles, and autonomously leaving lots are now more performant.

Notebook highlights now appear only for the Sim with the relevant notebook content, even after switching household Sims.

Selfies using the “Take Photo with…” interaction now can include Flower Bunny, Yamachan, Bonehilda, Alice, Edith, Trashley Reelpearson, Sammy Garcia, Mysterious Rancher, Horse Trainers, Clones, and various Batuu Sims.

Grafting now only uses one shoot per plant so your inventory of shoots won’t vanish faster than a gardener’s afternoon tea! Enjoy your extra shoots for more gardening adventures.

“Purchase Seeds” remains available for all gardening surfaces, even when your Sim’s green thumb hits level 7. Keep your gardening spree going!

Ghost and Vampire parents now call to express their disappointment when your Sim is caught cheating on university homework, even during the day. No supernatural loopholes for academic mischief!

Even the most ethereal little ones can now be selected to be “Put to Bed”, ensuring child Ghosts are snugly tucked in for the night.

The occult Plumbob now appears for infant, toddler, and child Vampires, Merfolks, and Spellcasters, ensuring even the youngest occult beings display their unique status!

Cats and Dogs no longer have Turn-Ons or Turn-Offs. After all, they don’t care about our fashion or music tastes; they just want to get fed and charm us in their own quirky ways!

The Adventurous Gnome and High Rider Gnome now display halo and flame effects correctly.

Sparks are flying! Sims can now enjoy intimate interactions right in the Hot Tub!

Patchy the Scarecrow is now off the market for Create a Date.

Console

When selecting a Sim for Travel, the RT/R2 button now correctly confirms your selection, aligning with the controller legend’s instructions.

Controllers now can navigate through all sections of Live Mode interfaces and Game Options without skipping any sections.

Toddlers no longer can access the Rewards Store. Toddlers will stay focused on playtime, not shopping!

Build Mode

[EA Forums] The HBD Double Front Door now is a little taller to be on par with other Medium height doors.

[EA Forums] The classic, OG ceiling paint now has a name. Are you ready? Drum roll, please. Basic Matte Concrete. Tada!

[EA Forums] TVs no longer float when placed on the Bold Indulgence Hallway Table and the Superior Mission Foyer Table. (Note: For saved games, this fix will move any items on these tables into the Household Inventory.)

[EA Forums] Did you know an Aloe Vera Plant was hiding in Build Mode? It now has a category so you can find it.

Create a Sim

[EA Forums] The Reaper’s Rewards buckled boots (ymShoes_EF61BootGoth) now fit better and have zips that look great from every angle. They are also available under the “Feminine” Fashion Style.

[EA Forums] The adorable fuzzy bear slippers (ymShoes_EFDec24EVRanimalSlippers_Bear) from the Cozy Celebrations event are now fixed for female Sims. Enjoy cozy feet without distortion, and no more duplicate pairs!

[EA Forums] A handful of missing Feminine Fashion Choice clothes are now available for Masculine frame Sims.

The missing texture on the hoodie (ymTop_Hoodie) for female Sims has been restored. Your Sims can now rock their hoodies in style!

Clipping and missing textures on the clothes (yfTop_SP46ProTied & ymTop_SP46ProShirt) have been addressed.

Expansion Packs

Get to Work

[EA Forums] Retail workers have agreed to show up for work and open the store properly even if the owned business is not yet owned by the player Household.

[EA Forums] Want to make an out-of-this-world Alien nursery? The Nanoo Nanoo Bassinet is now available in Build Mode.

[EA Forums] The socks (cuAcc_SocksShortEP01_MixedBlueBrown) are now tagged as sleepwear, so they can fit in with all of the other Children’s socks that were also sleepwear.

Seasons

[EA Forums] As noted above, rain and snow now stay out of enclosed rooms!

What a socialite! On holidays, Sims now get a reminder to wait or select a later time for a new event when there is already an event in place. They can enjoy the event without double-booking!

Get Famous

[EA Forums] [Partial Fix] Fashion can be anything, but some Sims were taking it too far. Sims in the Style Influencer career now wear more appropriate accessories to work. This is a partial fix for the larger issue of Sims having questionable fashion choices in various situations. More to come!

[EA Forums] Added the missing swatches for two of the Acting Career hairstyles. Wearing a Georgian period wig never looked so good.

Calls about a Celebrity Feud now come from appropriate press sources, avoiding those awkward moments with Children or unexpected callers.

Actor Sims now complete their Auditions without any issue, ensuring Gigs are marked as finished. No more dramatic exits, just a star-studded wrap-up!

Island Living

[EA Forums] Added two missing/hidden variants to the Masculine and Feminine versions of the Lifeguard swimsuits.

Discover University

[EA Forums] The game was a little too excited about School Spirit Day and really wanted to make sure you knew it was happening. We asked it to chill so now it’ll just remind you once.

[EA Forums] Sims no longer get stuck in an infinite loop of “Packing Up” to move out of a Dorm. Nightmare averted.

Eco Lifestyle

[EA Forums] Children no longer pull out a tablet and stretch awkwardly for civic duties. They’ve traded in their stretch routines for playtime and homework instead!

Snowy Escape

[EA Forums] We have found you a shrubbery! The Komorebi Shrubbery is now available in regular Build Mode and no longer solely exists in the Wedding Venue category.

Cottage Living

[EA Forums] Agatha and Agnes Crumplebottom can no longer marry into a Household, sparing them from being cloned. Honestly, one Agnes Crumplebottom is enough. Also, when asking for Agatha’s hand in marriage, her response is now a polite yet firm decline instead of gibberish text. She’s having too much fun with cousin Agnes to settle down! And if you invite her to move in, she’ll now kindly remind you she’s perfectly content where she is. Keep trying, but don’t expect wedding bells!

[EA Forums] Chickens, Cows, and Llamas no longer Age Up (and eventually die) when Animal Aging is disabled in Game Settings. Players rejoice, but Grim is sad.

[EA Forums] Set 12 of the Garden Party Wainscoting Wallpaper now is distinct from set 9.

[EA Forums] The Child’s frilly blouse with a bow (cfTop_EP11ShirtBellSleeve) no longer appears for the “Masculine” Fashion Choice.

Fashion emergency averted! The SolidBlack variant of the pants (ymBottom_EP11JeansBoyfriend) now fit better around the waist so they don’t become high-waisted.

High School Years

[EA Forums][EA Forums] Prom now shows on the Calendar for Teens, even if their birthday will be before Prom. You can choose whether to delay their birthday for that once-in-a-lifetime Prom experience.

[EA Forums] Also, the Prom event will now properly appear on the Calendar and Teen Sims can attend!

[EA Forums] Class is back in session! High school goals now show with the Active Career format. Students can focus on class, exams, and activities without cancellations or errors.

[EA Forums] Graduation events now appear on a Graduate Sim’s Calendar after switching to Build Mode in Manage Worlds. They have no excuse to miss it now!

[EA Forums] Sims who travel no longer fail to gain Followers on Social Bunny.

[EA Forums] Sims were feeling a little too intimidated by Photo Booths to take pictures, specifically while on Dates, but that’s not a problem anymore. “Take Photo with…” on a Photo Booth now functions while on a Date and also while not.

[EA Forums] And Sims also can ride together on Pier Attractions while on a Date.

[EA Forums] High School Years hats now are in their proper Hat sub-categories. Silly hats.

Growing Together

[EA Forums] We’re all excited when an Infant reaches a new Milestone. However, we didn’t need to be reminded over and over again. Infant Milestones no longer are marked as New if a user switches to another Sim and back.

When carrying Infants in the back carrier, Sims can now plant seeds without resetting. Gardening with your little one right there looking over your Sim’s shoulder—absolutely adorable!

Canceling the “Make Friendship Bracelet” interaction now keeps Sims steady. No more unexpected resets.

Horse Ranch

Hiring a Ranch Hand via the Community Board now highlights the “Hire a Service” interaction correctly.

The Horse Ranch Expansion Pack tooltip now correctly displays the game’s title on the Store page.

For Rent

[EA Forums] Tenants can now Pay Rent after Bills are delivered.

[EA Forums] Sims who live in a Residential Rental or own one as a Landlord now have their Household funds removed after they have transferred them to a Business fund… much to their chagrin, I am sure.

[EA Forums] Child hairstyle (cfHair_EP15BluntBang) now has a previously missing swatch.

Save files with fifteen or more Rental Units on a lot no longer are missing thumbnails.

The Fisherman’s Slats Window – Tall now has a thumbnail that reflects its compatibility with Medium and Tall walls.

Moldy demise was giving Sims a funky spring in their step—even in the afterlife! Now Ghosts who died from mold levitate smoothly through 90-degree stair landings.

Lovestruck

[EA Forums] The Fear of Being Alone was causing relationships to drop drastically unless your Sim was mean to the other Sim. We had a sit down and informed the Sims that this wasn’t how healthy romance works, and the issue has been resolved.

[EA Forums] Romantic Satisfaction now appears properly in a Sim’s Profile and previously blocked romantic interactions are available—which might, in fact, improve that Romantic Satisfaction you can now view properly. Everyone wins!

[EA Forums] Getting a Degree at University now helps the Romance Consultant Career.

[EA Forums] Ever want to dress up your date you met on Cupid’s Corner? Outfits changed in Create a Sim now appear in that Sim’s Outfit Menu. Dates just got a whole lot more stylish.

[EA Forums] Sims no longer attempt to cuddle with another Sim who is already sleeping.

[EA Forums] The custom Relationship labeling in the Sim Profile no longer has Llamacorn icons or flow issues.

[EA Forums] The hairstyle (yfHair_EP16Long) has been placed in a hair category, making it easier to find than ever before.

[EA Forums] The Lovestruck stockings now are available for Everyday, Formal, and, of course, Party outfits.

As a Create a Date or Create a Hangout event ends, changing venues is quicker with events concluding and rewards given properly.

When Children become Teens, they develop their Romance skill from the ground up.

The tempting Sweetheart’s Box no longer is available on a locked computer. Unlock your device to enjoy these shareable treats!

The long wavy hair (yfHair_EP16LongWavy) now contours better to the torso so Sims can have a perfect hair day.

The romantic neck rose tattoo (yfTattoo_TorsoFrontUpperEP16Rose) thumbnail in Create a Sim no longer zooms in when selecting different swatches on console.

Life & Death

[EA Forums] Console players using a controller are now able to select genetics options after Rebirth.

[EA Forums] The “Make Heirloom” interaction is now available for all occult Sims on the active lot. Enjoy creating heirlooms with ease, wherever your Sims reside.

The Moon Revelry Festival no longer shows an empty interface in the upper left corner. Sims can freely enjoy Moonbathing, Night Swims, and fire dancing without distractions!

The Ghost Mastery interface now opens reliably from notifications.

Ghosts can now be selected for the “Ask to Be Introduced to” social for Infants, making supernatural meet-and-greets possible.

We had to calm Ghosts down a bit to smooth out the end of Possess and Transcendent WooHoo.

Summoning Lady Ravendancer Goth via her Tarot Deck no longer creates a new Lady Ravendancer Goth each time. There is only one… There can only be one….

The “Moment of Death” and “Rebirth” menus now resize appropriately with the game.

Planning a funeral at a Crypt no longer results in duplicate urns in the Sim Inventory.

When all of your household Sims go home to Ravenwood from a festival or another neighborhood, the camera now goes home with them.

Goals in the “I Wanna Get Busy!” category now display correctly.

The “Ghost Toggle” buttons in Create a Sim no longer flicker when hovering near the edge of the ghost icon—it was starting to feel a little haunted!

Ghosts’ abilities to repair and clean are now more performant.

Sims viewing an heirloom to remember departed Sims is more performant.

Businesses & Hobbies

[EA Forums] The cute little tuck-in top (yfTop_EP18TshirtTuck) has received “Masculine” and “Feminine” Fashion Choices tagging.

Deleting walls or items on the ground floor of a home business no longer causes the game to become unresponsive. You can modify your spaces without interruptions.

The Nordhaven vendor stalls and craft stalls are now correctly categorized in Build Buy mode. They no longer appear under “Life Event Activities” and are sorted under “Outdoor Activities” and “Misc”, reflecting their everyday use.

Game Packs

Vampires

[EA Forums] Vampires won’t lose their fangs in Live Mode if their Dark Form was selected in Create a Sim. Is a Vampire really a Vampire without their fangs?

Both Ghosts and Vampires now can hit the gym during the day and see mega gains. They didn’t want to do it before.

We fixed a variety of issues where Vampires without the Sun Resistance perks weren’t fully living their life during the day.

Vampires may not show up in mirrors, but Vampire teens now are available when selecting a Sim for “Slow Dance Together” on a Stereo.

Parenthood

The Modern Face Value Fridge now is available in teal to better match other teal kitchen appliances in Parenthood.

StrangerVille

StrangerVille’s description now spells everything correctly—no mysteries here except for the ones you’ll uncover with the town’s intriguing residents.

Realm of Magic

Be on the lookout! The Night Wraith now spawns for Spellcasters with the Curse of the Night Wraith.

Alien eyebrows no longer are available for Child Spellcasters.

Dream Home Decorator

[EA Forums] The shorts (ymBottom_GP10ShortsLong) are now appearing in the Hot Weather category.

The Interior Decorator Career kilt (ymBottom_GP10WorkKilt) now displays correctly in Create a Sim, showing the kilt instead of underwear.

My Wedding Stories

The dashing leather shoes (ymShoes_GP11DressShoes) are now free from distortion. Step out in style!

Werewolves

[EA Forums] The cute, little toddler Wolfie onesie (puBody_GP12OnesieWolf) was a little too warm as a “Hot Weather” outfit, so it no longer appears in that category.

[EA Forums] The Patched Punk Styled Look now puts on the proper pants.

[EA Forums] Removed some piercings, necklaces, and socks for Werewolves that weren’t so flattering for them in Beast form.

[EA Forums] Choosing a Werewolf head shape no longer resets muzzle length.

Kits

Poolside Splash

The poolside sandals (yfShoes_SP44SlidesPillow) can now be found under the shoes sub-category in Create a Sim. Now where’s my sunscreen?

Riviera Retreat

[EA Forums] The “On a Silver Platter” Drink Tray now is in the Kitchen Appliance category in Build Mode.

Cozy Bistro

[EA Forums] A number of items now are in more logical categories.

Sweet Slumber Party

[EA Forums] The appropriate shoes now appear for the “Masculine” Fashion Choice filter.

Secret Sanctuary

[EA Forums] The yfBody_SP59Dress — you know, the red one with the slit that is amaaazing — now fits larger Sims better for more dazzle and rizz.

[EA Forums] The Arcane Aroma Tea Tray now is in the Kitchen Appliance category in Build Mode. Drinks are served!

Business Chic