Marvel Mystic Mayhem Reveals First New Character Since Launch

NetEase and Marvel Games’ new free-to-play mobile game, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, has been out for just about a week. Already, the game has snagged the number 1 spot in Top Free Games charts across 14 different regions. Though Marvel fans have some notes already on how the game could improve, it’s clear many gamers are enjoying the latest new Marvel game. Now, just about a week from launch, NetEase has already unveiled the next new character to be added to Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

At launch, Marvel Mystic Mayhem offered a modest roster of 26 different playable characters. The characters are divided into different roles, with Defenders like the Hulk and Juggernaut, Fighters like Psylocke and Thor, Strikers like Scarlet Witch and Storm, and Controllers like Emma Frost and Spider-Man. Each hero has a damage type that impacts in-game strengths and weaknesses. In case that wasn’t complicated enough, Marvel Mystic Mayhem characters are also associated with a type showing where they gained their powers, which impacts certain elements of gameplay.

New characters are acquired via the game’s gacha mechanic, where you use Shadow Keys for a random chance at new highlights and characters. 3-star characters like Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man are rarer and trickier to pull, while 2-stars like Psylocke will soon haunt your nightmares. The character rating system goes up to 5 stars, though I’ve personally not seen anything about a 3-star hero just yet.

Captain America Joins the Ranks of Marvel Mystic Mayhem

With a roster of just 26 characters, Marvel Mystic Mayhem runs the risk of getting stale quickly. That’s likely why NetEase has already teased the next new addition to the game in their latest post. No specific release date has been revealed, but it looks like Captain America will be the next new character in the mobile game. This new info follows shortly after a leak revealed several potential new additions to the game. Notably, the list did not include Captain America, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise.

As shared in the post, Captain America will be a new Defender, joining the ranks of available tanks to lead your lineup. He will have the Concussive damage type. It’s unclear if Cap will be a 2- or 3-star hero, or if he will be the first to open up higher tiers. We’ll have to wait and see just how hard it is for this Avenger to assemble once he arrives in-game.

Don’t Forget to Claim Your Marvel Mystic Mayhem Free Shadow Key Top Chart Reward

While you’re waiting to save up for Captain America in Marvel Mystic Mayhem, you may want to check your in-game mail. As part of the celebration for hitting the top slot of the Top Free Games list in the app store, NetEase offered up 5 free Shadow Keys. That’s one whole round of pulls from the Dreamweaver and a chance at some new heroes. You can even save up to pull once Captain America arrives.

Chracter types are indicated as you place your heroes on the battlefield

To redeem the free keys, simply log in to Marvel Mystic Mayhem and head to your in-game mail. It’s indicated by an envelope icon at the far right next to the main in-game menu.

Once in your inbox, you should see a message that says “TOP CHART Thank You Reward.” Open up the message and click the “Claim” button to get your 5 free Shadow Keys. The message expires at the end of July, so you have until then to log in and claim the reward.

Are you excited to see Captain America arrive in Marvel Mystic Mayhem? Let us know in the comments below!