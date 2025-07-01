Borderlands 4 Will Fix One of the Franchise’s Most Annoying Issues

Borderlands 4 will empower players to fix one of the most annoying things about the franchise. The Borderlands series is known for a bunch of things, but there are a few key traits. It’s very action-heavy with a lot of guns, it is often best played in co-op, and it is as much a comedy as it is an action game. The Borderlands series has also been criticized for its humor at times, with some calling it annoying and being full of toilet humor. It isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and some people try to tune it out entirely, but it is pretty aggressive. It does seem like the writers are trying to tone it down, though.

Borderlands 4 Narrative Director Sam Winkler noted last year that he was outspoken about the third game having an “overabundance” of toilet humor, he also joked that he would make an effort to prevent skibidi and hawk tuah jokes from making it into the final game. Although Borderlands 4 will still have a humorous tone that will still probably still have “toilet humor”, it does seem like there’s a greater effort being made to prevent it from being too obnoxious and a balance is being kept in mind. With that said, there is one thing the team has done to give players some control over what annoys them.

Borderlands 4 Will Let You Choose How Annoying Claptrap Actually Is

borderlands 4

One of the most famous characters in Borderlands is a little robot named Claptrap. He can be cute, he can be funny, but some find him incredibly annoying. He never shuts up and it drives some players pretty mad. Players have been outspoken about Claptrap’s antics for years and it seems that Gearbox has heard these complaints. As a result, Borderlands 4 has a setting that allows you to turn down the volume on just Claptrap. This means you can make him quieter if you still want to keep an ear out for his commentary, but you can also seemingly totally silence him if you want.

That would probably not be a great idea for your first run through of Borderlands 4 in case he has something important to say, but perhaps subtitles for his dialogue will still appear even if you can’t actually hear him. Either way, this is a great example of a developer listening to its community and trying to improve the Borderlands series. Whether or not anyone actually uses it remains to be seen, as it’s likely a lot of people won’t even know it exists without digging through the settings or finding an article like this one. Nevertheless, good work Gearbox!

Borderlands 4 has a lot of other quality of life improvements as well, such as being able to max out skill trees with a single button press, dedicated loot drops at launch, and much more. It certainly looks like the game has the potential to be one of the best Borderlands to date, but we will have to wait a few months before we can really determine that.

Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 12th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. What do you think about this new setting? Let me know in the comments.