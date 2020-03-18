New Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Release Date of Upcoming Exclusive

The release of an upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive has been revealed, courtesy of Amazon Mexico. More specifically, the retailer has seemingly leaked the release date of Nintendo Switch exclusive, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. According to the retailer, the game will release worldwide on May 29, which is the same day The Last of Us Part 2 is poised to release on PS4. In other words, if this is indeed the release date of the game, it's a bold move by Nintendo. It will be hard to find oxygen on May 29 when Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel releases.

As you may know, retailers "leak" the release date of games all the time. However, most of these "leaks" are nothing more than placeholders, guesses, or smaller retailers looking for page clicks by putting a release date on a game that doesn't have one already. That said, this doesn't fall on any of the traditional placeholder dates, so it's clearly not a placeholder. Meanwhile, Amazon isn't in the business of guessing or looking for attention by making dates up. In other words, this appears to be a genuine mistake, which in turn suggests the date is accurate.

It's also worth pointing out this date has "leaked" in the past. Further, the ESRB recently rated the game, which not only suggests an imminent release date announcement, but an imminent drop date. Lastly, a new Nintendo Direct looks like it will be happening next week. Everything seems to be lining up, however, despite this, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt.

For those that don't know: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition was first announced last September. It's an open-world role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft that first debuted all the way back in 2010. At the time, the game failed to make a huge splash commercially, but it did perform exceptionally with critics, garnering an impressive 92 on Metacritic, making it one of the best reviewed games of its year.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this latest leak, which means the game still doesn't have an official release date. That said, you can read more about it below:

"Discover expansive environments and deep character customization options as you delve into an epic conflict between the Homs (humans) and Mechons (robots)," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Explore the game's unique upgrade system, battle system, and relationship-building system as you fight to change the future with trusty allies and the ancient Monado blade."

