New Spyro Game Reportedly in Development

According to a new rumor, a new Spyro game is in development at Activision. The rumor comes way of The Gaming Revolution, a prominent Call of Duty leaker, who recently spilled the beans on Call of Duty 2020, noting it's a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops, and revealing its first story, campaign, and zombies mode details. Unfortunately, no further details are divulged by the well known leaker, who, in addition to having multiple sources across Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games, clearly has a source at Activision, or at least a source of one of the company's partners.

All The Gaming Revolution notes is that "a new Spyro game is in the works." Of course, what's interesting here is the usage of "new," which suggests this is a brand new entry in the franchise rather than a remaster or remake.

As you may know, in 2018, Toys for Bob announced a collection of remasters of the original Spyro trilogy on PlayStation. Dubbed the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it released in November 2018 via the PS4 and Xbox One, before coming to Nintendo Switch and PC a year later. It's believed that the collection sold quite well, though nowhere near as well as Activision's similar collection for Crash Bandicoot, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

A new Spyro game is in the works. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 18, 2020

Of course, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. The Gaming Revolution is usually a reliable source, but he mostly treks in Call of Duty. Further, even if the claim is correct, it's also subject to change. In other words, don't take any of this to the bookies. I've personally heard of a few projects in development at Activision, but have heard nothing of this. That's not to say it isn't true, but rather proceed with caution.

Removing Skylanders from the equation, we haven't seen a proper Spyro game since 2008 when Dawn of the Dragon released. That said, there does seem to plenty of demand for the nostalgic series to return. What do you think: should Activision release a new Spyro game?

